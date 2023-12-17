Former legislator Yumsem Matey was shot dead by a suspected militant in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Saturday, reported PTI.

Matey, 54, was a former Congress MLA from the Khonsa constituency.

Tirap Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta said that Matey, along with his three associates, had gone to the Raho village near the Indo-Myanmar border. Around 2 pm, an unknown person approached him and led him towards a jungle, leaving the others behind. Nearly 30 minutes later, gunshots were heard by Matey’s associates, reported Hindustan Times.

The attacker then escaped to the Myanmar side, according to NDTV. The police have launched a search operation to nab the culprit.

Defence officials have hinted at the involvement of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim, or NSCN-KYA, in the killing of the legislator, reported PTI.

NSCN-KYA has been active in parts of the North East, fighting for the liberation of the Naga people and the establishment of the Naga State.

The Tirap-Changlang-Longding has seen 183 insurgency-related incidents since March 2020.

Matey was elected as Khonsa MLA on a Congress ticket in 2009 and 2014. He switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2015 but lost the 2019 Assembly elections. He had earlier this year announced his plans to contest Assembly elections in 2024.

Before his foray into politics, Matey was an adult education officer in Changlang district.