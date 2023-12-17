Tensions arose in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Sunday after the body of a 32-year-old man was found five days after he went missing, ANI reported.

The body of the man, Manoj Kumar, was found in the district’s Sri Rampur Bazar area on Saturday evening. The 32-year-old, who worked as a caretaker at a temple in the Danapur village, had gone missing on Monday night.

When Kumar’s body was recovered, his eyes were found to have been gouged out and he had also sustained injuries on his genitals, The New Indian Express reported.

Kumar’s brother, local Bharatiya Janata Party member Ashok Kumar, said that after the 32-year-old went missing, his family filed a police complaint. “Police launched a search operation but nothing happened,” he said. “Late last evening, his body was recovered from a bush, leaving everybody shocked.”

After news about Kumar’s body being recovered spread, residents held protests and shouted slogans against the police and district administration. Protestors set a police vehicle ablaze and pelted stones at police personnel.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pranjal Kumar said that a case has been registered in connection with Kumar’s death, as also in connection with the violence that erupted after his body was found. Commenting on the investigation into the death, he said that the police are looking into several aspects, including a land dispute.