The Assam Police has ordered an inquiry into the death of a man who was recently questioned in connection with the grenade blast in the state’s Jorhat district, said Director General of Police GP Singh on Tuesday.

A blast took place near an Army camp in Jorhat on December 14. No casualty was reported in the incident. The banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) claimed responsibility for the blast on December 15, reported Deccan Herald.

Rumel Asom, a member of the outfit’s publicity wing, said they carried out the attack to protest Assam director general of police repeatedly calling the ULFA’s “long struggle as a law and order issue”.

Following this, a 24-year-old man identified as Dipankar Gogoi was picked up by the police on suspicion of being associated with the banned outfit, reported Northeast Now.

Later, Gogoi’s body was found in a tea garden behind his house. His family has alleged that he died by suicide because of harassment by the police.

On Tuesday, Singh said in a social media post that the inspector general of police, eastern range will conduct an inquiry into Gogoi’s death. The investigation will focus on the “procedural part, analysing the CCTV footage of police station and contents of report of medical examination at the time of release after questioning etc”.

“Assam Police remains committed to follow procedures as laid down in law while taking action against criminal and terrorist activities,” said Singh.