At least 13 persons died in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district on Wednesday when the bus they were travelling in caught fire after it collided with a dumper, PTI reported.

Fourteen others were injured in the incident, The Times of India reported.

The incident happened at around 9 pm when the bus was on its way to Aron town in the state.

After the collision with the dumper, the bus turned into a fireball, charring the 13 persons to death, Dinesh Sanvle, the sub-divisional magistrate, said. The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

There were around 30 passengers in the bus at the time of the incident and some of them managed to escape the vehicle, PTI quoted Superintendent of Police Vijay Khatri as saying.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met the injured at the hospital and announced Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those injured. He also ordered an inquiry into the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the families of those who died.