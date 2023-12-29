The Mizoram government has granted general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct enquiries in the state.

“Our government is resolute in eliminating corruption for the welfare of our citizens,” said Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said in a post on X on Friday, sharing the Gazette notification allowing consent.

After assuming power as the Mizoram chief minister on December 8, Lalduhoma had announced that his government will take measures against corruption and will invite the the agency to investigate corruption cases in the state.

Under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the CBI requires the consent of the state government to conduct an investigation within its jurisdiction.

In last two years, several states, including Mizoram had withdrawn their consent allowing the central agency to conduct inquiries in their territories. Many of these states have alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre was misusing the agency settle scores against their political opponents.