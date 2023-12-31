The Centre on Sunday designated the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir, as an unlawful association for five years under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The organisation, which was a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, was founded by Syed Ali Geelani in 2004 after he quit Jamaat-e-Islami.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah said that the organisation is involved in “forbidden activities to separate J&K [Jammu and Kashmir] from India and establish Islamic rule” in the Union territory.

The ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA.

The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 31, 2023

“The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K,” Shah wrote.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a notification, said that leaders and members of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat have been “involved in raising funds through various sources, including Pakistan and its proxy organisations, for supporting terrorist activities and stone-pelting”.

It said that members of the group are “paying tributes to terrorists who were killed in encounters with security forces” and “have been involved in supporting terrorist activities with an intent to create a reign of terror in the country, thereby endangering the security and public order of the state”.

The notification alleged that members of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat did not believe in a democratic system of governance and made repeated calls to boycott elections.

It said that if the group is not banned immediately, it will continue advocating the separation of Jammu and Kashmir “while disputing its accession to the Union of India, continue with the anti-national activities which are detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and sovereignty of the country”.