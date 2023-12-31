Centre declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Geelani, an ‘unlawful association’
Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on social media that the group is found spreading ‘anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities’.
The Centre on Sunday designated the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir, as an unlawful association for five years under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
The organisation, which was a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, was founded by Syed Ali Geelani in 2004 after he quit Jamaat-e-Islami.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah said that the organisation is involved in “forbidden activities to separate J&K [Jammu and Kashmir] from India and establish Islamic rule” in the Union territory.
“The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K,” Shah wrote.
The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a notification, said that leaders and members of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat have been “involved in raising funds through various sources, including Pakistan and its proxy organisations, for supporting terrorist activities and stone-pelting”.
It said that members of the group are “paying tributes to terrorists who were killed in encounters with security forces” and “have been involved in supporting terrorist activities with an intent to create a reign of terror in the country, thereby endangering the security and public order of the state”.
The notification alleged that members of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat did not believe in a democratic system of governance and made repeated calls to boycott elections.
It said that if the group is not banned immediately, it will continue advocating the separation of Jammu and Kashmir “while disputing its accession to the Union of India, continue with the anti-national activities which are detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and sovereignty of the country”.