Australian journalist and documentary filmmaker John Pilger has died at the age of 84, his family said on Sunday.

A statement released by Pilger’s family said he died on Saturday in London. “His journalism and documentaries were celebrated around the world, but to his family he was simply the most amazing and loved Dad, Grandad and partner,” the statement read.

Pilger was renowned for his critical views on the American and British foreign policies and his country’s treatment of indigenous Australians.

His career in television began in 1969 with ITV’s investigative programme World in Action. He then went on to produce several investigative documentaries, including Year Zero: The Silent Death Of Cambodia in 1979.

The documentary showed the extent of crimes committed by the Khmer Rouge, which was the name given to members of the Communist Party of Kampuchea and the regime through which the party ruled Cambodia between 1975 and 1979.

In the 1990s, he produced a follow-up documentary titled Cambodia: The Betrayal. Pilger won an International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences award for the documentary.

His documentaries have also won the Royal Television Society’s Best Documentary. Additionally, he has won an American TV Academy Award, an Emmy, a British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTA.

In recent years, he also campaigned for the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Assange is embroiled in a lengthy legal battle in the United States on charges of releasing five lakh secret files on American military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq. The files were made public between 2010 and 2011. Assange is also accused of soliciting and publishing such information.

Assange’s wife Stella Assange took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to pay tribute to Pilger.

“He was one of the greats,” she wrote. “A consistent ally of the dispossessed, John dedicated his life to telling their stories and awoke the world to the greatest injustices.”