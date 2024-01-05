The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday nominated Delhi women’s commission chairperson Swati Maliwal as one of its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, PTI reported.

The party renominated Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for a second term in the Upper House.

The elections for four Rajya Sabha seats, three from Delhi and one from Sikkim, will take place on January 19, if necessary.

Maliwal has been the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women since July 2015. She was previously an advisor to the Delhi chief minister on public grievances.

Singh, who has been in jail since October in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, was allowed by a court to file his election nomination papers from the prison.

In December, a Delhi court dismissed a bail application by Singh, saying it found that, prima facie, the case against him is genuine. He has challenged the order in the Delhi High Court.

The Aam Aadmi Party has not been renominated Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta for the elections to the Upper House after he conveyed “his aspiration to fully immerse himself in the electoral politics of Haryana”, The Hindu quoted the party as saying.