The External Affairs Ministry on Monday summoned Maldivian High Commissioner to India Ibrahim Shaheeb after three deputy ministers of the island-nation made remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi that many Indians deemed to be derogatory.

The comments pertained to Modi’s post showing him snorkelling during his recent visit to Lakshadweep. Maldivian minister Maryam Shiuna had reacted to the picture calling Modi a “clown”. “The puppet of Israel Mr Narendra diver with life jacket,” she had said in her now-deleted post.

Following the uproar, Shiuna and two other minsters – Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid – were suspended on Sunday.

#WATCH | Ibrahim Shaheeb, Maldives Envoy exits the MEA in Delhi's South Block.



He had reached the Ministry amid row over Maldives MP's post on PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. pic.twitter.com/Dxsj3nkNvw — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

The Maldives government also distanced itself from the remarks, saying that the ministers’ opinions are personal and do not represent its views.

“Freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and international partners,” the Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Ties between India and the Maldives have been strained after President Mohamed Muizzu was sworn into power in November.

Muizzu is widely seen as sympathetic to China’s interests in his country, in contrast to his predecessor Ibrahim Mohamed Solih who had sought closer ties with India even as government critics accused him of “compromising the sovereignty” of the island nation.

