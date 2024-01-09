The chief executive officer and founder of a Bengaluru-based Artificial Intelligence startup was arrested on Monday in Goa after she allegedly killed her four-year-old son at a serviced apartment and carried his body in a bag, reported The Indian Express.

The woman, identified as 39-year-old Suchana Seth, is a resident of Karnataka’s Chitradurga district. Seth had checked into the apartment in North Goa’s Sinquerim on January 6.

The incident came to light after one of the employees of the housekeeping team went to clean the apartment on Monday and saw some bloodstains, reported the newspaper. The apartment management then informed the Goa Police.

“While reviewing CCTV footage, it was seen that the accused had left the hotel without her son and was carrying a bag,” an unidentified police official told The Indian Express.

The staff told the police that when Seth wanted a taxi to return to Bengaluru, she was advised that taking a flight would be cheaper and more convenient, Inspector Paresh Naik of Calangute police station told The Times of India.

Following this, the police contacted the taxi driver and spoke with Seth enquiring about her son. She claimed that her son was with a friend in Fatorda suburb in the state, an unidentified police official told The Indian Express.

“Finding her answers evasive and suspicious, the police asked the driver to take the cab to the nearest police station in Karnataka,” the police official told the newspaper, adding that she was detained after the child’s body was found stuffed in a bag.