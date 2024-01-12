Aam Aadmi Party candidates Swati Maliwal, Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta were on Friday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.

No candidate from any other political party filed nominations against them.

Maliwal, formerly the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, will replace Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta. Singh and ND Gupta have been renominated by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Maliwal thanked party chief Arvind Kejriwal for nominating her and said she would serve the people of Delhi with faith and honesty.

Singh has been in jail since October in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. He has moved to the Delhi High Court for bail.

In December, a Delhi court dismissed a bail application by Singh, saying it found that, prima facie, the case against him was genuine.