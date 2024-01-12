Suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector on Friday fired at a convoy of security forces, the Army said.

No casualties among security forces were reported in the firing, which took place at 6 pm in a forest near the Krishna Ghati area.

The Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police are carrying out search operations.

The firing took place less than a month after suspected militants attacked two Army vehicles in Poonch on December 21, killing four soldiers.

Further details are awaited.