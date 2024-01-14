The body of a Meitei man who went missing on January 10 was found near the Haotak Phailen village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Saturday, reported The Indian Express.

The man, identified as 55-year-old Ahanthem Dara Singh, had gone missing along with three others. Police told Scroll that the four persons had gone to fetch firewood. All four men were from the Meitei community and residents of Kumbi in the Bishnupur district.

On Thursday, the bodies of the three other men were found in the same area. They were identified as Ibomcha Singh, 51, his son Anand Singh, 20, and their neighbour Romen Singh, 38.

Fresh tensions erupted in the Kubi area after the recovery of Ahanthem Dara Singh’s body, reported India Today.

Residents have demanded the removal of central forces deployed at the Kumbi-Haotak area within three days.

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since early May. Over 200 people have been killed since the conflict broke out and nearly 67,000 persons have been forced to flee their homes.