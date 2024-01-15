Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday reiterated that her party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections alone.

“We suffer more losses from alliances,” said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister. “For this reason, most of the parties in the country want to form an alliance with the BSP.”

Mayawati, however, stated that her party could consider an alliance after the elections.

The BSP chief had first declared her party’s decision to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections alone on August 30 last year. On December 1, she said that the Bahujan Samaj Party stands “firm” on its resolve.

Her statement came against the backdrop of 28 Opposition parties coming together to form the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, also known as the INDIA bloc, to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the general elections.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party had formed an alliance with the Samajwadi Party, which has joined the INDIA bloc for the upcoming polls.

On Monday, Mayawati said that her party had formed a full majority government in Uttar Pradesh with the support of voters from Dalit, Adivasi, and Muslim communities after the 2007 Assembly elections.

“We will maintain a distance from those who are casteist and believe in communalism,” she said. “We will work with full strength to help the BSP get a favourable verdict.”

Will not form alliance with any party or become part of any existing alliance, Mayawati on her b'day declares BSP will go solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/bVjsra4jqf — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 15, 2024

The Bahujan Samaj Party’s vote share has declined significantly since 2007. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the party had secured its lowest 12.8% of votes.

Meanwhile, MP Danish Ali who was suspended by the Bahujan Samaj Party, joined the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur’s Imphal on Sunday.

The party had suspended Ali for alleged anti-party activities in December. The party did not specify based on what activity it took the action.

His suspension came as the MP was seeking action against the Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Ramesh Bidhuri who used communal slurs against him inside Parliament in September.

