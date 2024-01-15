The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday moved the Supreme Court against Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s order declaring that the group headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde constitutes the real Shiv Sena, reported PTI.

On January 10, Narwekar rejected the disqualification petitions against MLAs from both factions in his verdict following a split in the party that ended with the resignation of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Speaker ruled that Thackeray did not have the power to remove anyone from the party, as the Shiv Sena constitution does not mention the post of “pakha pramukh”, or party chief. The faction led by Thackeray did not place any material on record to suggest that any meeting of the Shiv Sena’s national executive had been held to decide which faction of the party was the real one, the verdict had said.

Commenting on the order, Thackeray said that it was an insult to the Supreme Court and amounted to the murder of democracy. He questioned how the MLAs from his faction were not disqualified if the Speaker held that the group led by Shinde was the real Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena had split in June 2022 after Shinde claimed the support of 39 out of the 55 MLAs, in addition to 10 independent MLAs, and rebelled against Thackeray’s Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. The Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress were allies in the government.

Shinde was one of the MLAs whose disqualification was sought by the Thackeray faction. In all, 34 such petitions were pending with the Speaker before the verdict was announced last week.