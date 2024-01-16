Two Indian students were found dead in their homes in the United States last week, PTI reported on Monday quoting a family member.

The students have been identified as 22-year-old G Dinesh, a resident of Telangana’s Wanaparthy town, and 21-year-old Nikesh from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.

The cause of their death at their accommodation in Connecticut is unclear.

“The two had their dinner and slept,” The Times of India quoted Dinesh’s uncle as saying. “When local friends visited their place later, the two seemed to be sleeping. But when they couldn’t wake them up, they called the police and ambulance. Both were taken to hospital where they were declared dead.”

Dinesh had moved to the US for higher education on December 28. Nikesh went a few days later, reports suggest.

They had mutual friends and became roommates after moving to the US.

A member of Dinesh’s family told PTI that they have sought the help of Union minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Wanaparthy MLA Megha Reddy to bring back their mortal remains.

In the absence of official details about what led to their deaths, Dinesh’s father has suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, the newspaper reported.