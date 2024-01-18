Pakistan said on Thursday that it has launched air strikes on alleged militant hideouts in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan province.

“A number of terrorists were killed during the intelligence-based operation,” Pakistan’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement. The Iranian government-backed Mehr news agency reported that seven foreign nationals – three women and four children – were killed in the air strikes.

The Pakistani military’s action comes two days after Iran attacked alleged bases of militant group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan’s Balochistan province using missiles and drones. The Iranian strikes killed two children and injured three others, Pakistan said.

Islamabad had described Tehran’s air strikes on its territory as an “unprovoked violation” of its airspace.

In its statement on Thursday, Islamabad claimed that it has in recent years raised concerns about the safe havens “enjoyed by Pakistani-origin terrorists calling themselves ‘Sarmachars’ on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran”.

The statement said that Pakistan “fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Iran. “The sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised,” it said.

The statement said that Iran is a “brotherly country” and that the two of them need to find solutions to their bilateral problems through a dialogue.

TKD MONITORING: A video uploaded by news outlets of Saravan city at dawn shows at least one site hit by Pakistan early this morning. Multiple bodies are under the debris it states. Saravan city in Sistan wa Balochistan province of Iran is approximately 200 kilometres from… pic.twitter.com/LrLr58iMBO — The Khorasan Diary (@khorasandiary) January 18, 2024

A day earlier, Pakistan’s foreign affairs ministry, in another statement, had called the attacks “completely unacceptable” and warned of “serious consequences”. It said that it had lodged a protest with Tehran, and that the head of the Iranian mission in Islamabad had been summoned and told that “the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran”.

Pakistan had also expelled the Iranian ambassador and recalled its envoy from Tehran on Wednesday.

Al Jazeera quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as having told his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday that Tehran respects Islamabad’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, but it would not “allow the country’s national security to be compromised or played with”.

Pakistan and Iran have locked horns over Jaish al-Adl’s actions earlier as well. In 2019, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard said that Islamabad should go after the armed group before Tehran takes its “revenge”, reported Al Jazeera.

The attack in Pakistan followed Iran’s strikes in northern Iraq on Monday against what it claimed were Israeli “spy headquarters”. On the same day, Tehran also launched attacks against targets allegedly linked to the Islamic State terrorist organisation in northern Syria.

On Wednesday, India’s external affairs ministry said that while it was a bilateral matter between Iran and Pakistan, New Delhi has an “uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism”. “We understand actions that countries take in their self-defence,” the ministry’s spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.