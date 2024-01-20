The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with a Madras High Court order that upheld the expulsion of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and three others from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in July 2022, The Indian Express reported.

At a meeting on July 11, the AIADMK had elected Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami as its interim general secretary – the top post of the party – and expelled Panneerselvam from the outfit’s primary membership for indulging in “anti-party activities”. The party also expelled three of Panneerselvam’s supporters – PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam and JCD Prabhakar

On August 17, Justice G Jayachandran of the High Court had ruled that the July 11 meeting was invalid. However, on September 2, a division bench of the High Court set aside the single judge’s order.

On Friday, the Supreme Court said it would not interfere at this stage.

“We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned judgment as granting injunction may have its own unpalatable consequences,” the Supreme Court said.

Senior Advocate K K Venugopal, who represented Panneerselvam, said that the party had removed the post of general secretary in honour of former party general secretary J Jayalalithaa after her death, as she was declared the eternal general secretary of the party. Subsequently, the posts of “coordinator” and “joint coordinator” were created, he said.

“Panneerselvam was the joint coordinator…,” Venugopal said.

Justice Khanna, however, said that this was not done by amending the party’s constitution.

The court also refused to issue a notice in the case, saying that any relief to the appellants would mean decreeing the suit. “To us, it does appear that there is a split in the party, which will work itself out. By doing this, we will be creating more problems,” said Justice Khanna. “So let things work out…”