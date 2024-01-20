Pakistan and Iran agreed to de-escalate tensions that erupted after the two countries carried out missile and drone strikes against each other earlier this week, Islamabad said on Friday.

Pakistan said that its Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani “underscored the close brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran” during a conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

“The two foreign ministers agreed that working level cooperation and close coordination on counter terrorism and other aspects of mutual concern should be strengthened,” the statement said. “They also agreed to de-escalate the situation. The return of ambassadors of the two countries to their respective capitals was also discussed,” it added.

On Thursday, Pakistan said that it had launched air strikes on alleged militant hideouts in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Iran’s state-run news agency, IRNA, reported that three women and four children were killed in the strikes.

This came two days after Iran attacked alleged bases of the militant group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan’s Balochistan province using missiles and drones. The Iranian strikes killed two children and injured three others, Pakistan said.

Islamabad had described Tehran’s air strikes on its territory as an “unprovoked violation” of its airspace. It had also expelled the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan and recalled its envoy from Tehran.

The escalation in tensions between the two countries followed Iran’s strikes in northern Iraq on Monday at targets that it claimed were Israeli “spy headquarters”. On the same day, Tehran also launched attacks against targets allegedly linked to the Islamic State terrorist organisation in northern Syria.