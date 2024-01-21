Ahead of the Ram temple consecration on January 22 in Ayodhya, several establishments and offices across the country have been shut down to mark the event.

These include schools, colleges, liquor shops and government offices.

The Union government has passed an order that all government offices and institutions will observe a half day on Monday to allow citizens to participate in the consecration ceremony. Department of Personnel and Training officials told the Hindustan Times that the decision was taken as employees across the country had requested a day off to participate in the ceremony.

These include public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, regional rural banks and state-run hospitals such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Delhi AIIMS to be closed till 14.30 on Monday, the day of Pran pratishtha of Lord Ram in #Ayodhya



Notification for half day at @aiims_newdelhi has been issued. pic.twitter.com/UZ2rYxTohC — Nitendra Singh नितेन्द्र सिंह (@Nitendradd) January 20, 2024

The Maharashtra government has declared January 22 as a public holiday on an appeal by Bharatiya Janata Party minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, reported The Times of India.

However, four law students have moved the Bombay High Court against the government decision on the ground that it violates the principles of secularism laid down in the Constitution. The court will take up the matter on Sunday.

The Delhi government has not issued any particular order to shut down any establishment but Delhi Meat Merchant Association General Secretary Irshad Qureshi has urged all meat and fish traders to close their shops on January 22 in honour of the occasion.

The Delhi government, unlike several Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled, states has also not announced shutting down liquor shops. Schools, colleges and Delhi government offices will too remain open.

Six Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Chhattisgarh – banned the sale of liquor on the day of the consecration.

In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that screens would be installed across the state to telecast the event. “On January 21 and 22, the BJP workers will illuminate the market and other areas,” said Sarma.

In Uttarakhand, the Pushkar Singh Dhami government directed officials to distribute prasad in temples and gurdwaras on January 22.

The Uttar Pradesh government shut down all educational institutions in the state on the day of the ceremony. Chief Minister Adityanath directed officials to prepare green corridors from Lucknow, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur to Ayodhya to ensure that vehicles can move smoothly.

Meanwhile, Bar Council of India chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra has urged Chief Justice DY Chandrachud to declare a holiday in all courts on January 22 on account of the “cultural and national significance” of the temple’s consecration.

The Ram temple is being built on the site of the razed Babri mosque. The Babri masjid was demolished by Hindutva extremists on December 6, 1992, because they believed that it stood on the spot on which the deity Ram had been born. The incident had triggered communal riots across the country.