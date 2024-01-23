Thirteen persons were arrested after violence in Maharashtra’s Mira-Bhayandar a day ahead of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, The Hindu reported.

The clash between members of two communities broke out at around 11 pm on Sunday when a group of men in vehicles drove through the Naya Nagar area shouting religious slogans, The Hindu reported an unidentified senior police official as saying. The group was attacked by a mob from the neighbourhood, the police officer added.

The mob, armed with iron rods, sticks and cricket bats, shouted religious slogans and assaulted a man inside one of the vehicles, PTI reported citing the police complaint.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state’s home minister, said that the police have been instructed to take strictest action against the culprits, reported The Indian Express.

“Thirteen individuals have been arrested so far and detailed analysis of CCTV footage is underway to identify and arrest others involved,” Fadnavis said. “Law and order is the highest priority and concern of the state government. There will be zero tolerance against anyone who tries to take the law into their own hands and attempts to disturb the law and order situation in Maharashtra.”

The Ram temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated on Monday in a ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The prime minister performed the rituals to consecrate the Ram idol in the sanctum sanctorum along with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Adityanath and the chief priest of the temple.

The temple in Ayodhya is being built on the site of the Babri mosque, which was demolished by Hindutva extremists on December 6, 1992, because they believed that it stood on the spot on which the deity Ram had been born. The incident had triggered communal riots across the country.