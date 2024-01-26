Clashes broke out between members of two caste groups on Thursday after a statue of former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was allegedly vandalised in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, PTI reported.

The incident took place in Makdone, located about 50 kms from Ujjain city.

Members of the Patidar community, part of the Other Backward Classes, wanted to install a statue of Patel, a Patidar icon, at a bus terminal in the area, according to NDTV. However, the Dalit community residing in the area had been pushing for a statue of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution and an anti-caste leader, to be installed at the terminal.

While the local panchayat was deliberating the issue, some unidentified person allegedly placed Patel’s statue at the spot on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, members of a local Dalit organisation allegedly used tractors to remove the statue, triggering clashes.

“A situation of stone pelting arose over this incident,” The Indian Express quoted Sachin Sharma, the superintendent of police (Ujjain), as saying. “The police forces have managed to bring peace in the area. The markets have opened and the traffic is normal. The police are currently conducting flag marches and area domination exercises.”

Sharma also stated that six persons were being questioned in connection with the incident, including one whose tractor was seen in a video shared on social media.

“We will take the strictest possible action against those who take law into their own hands,” the police official said.