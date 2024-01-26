The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two persons for allegedly making derogatory comments about the Ram temple that was inaugurated in Ayodhya on January 22, The Telegraph reported on Friday.

Six persons have been booked for allegedly uploading inflammatory content on social media. The cases have been filed in the districts of Reasi, Ramban, Rajouri and Kathua in the Jammu division.

One of those arrested has been identified as Zaffar Hussain, a resident of the Khanna Chargal village in the Jammu district.

The police in Reasi urged citizens not to post anything on social media that may disturb peace and harmony.

“All the social media platforms are under watch and all posts/comments will be monitored,” the police said. “Strict action will be taken against the person who will post anything that is provocative and spread hatred.”

The Ram temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated in a ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. It was built on the land where the Babri Masjid once stood.

The Babri Masjid was demolished by Hindutva extremists on December 6, 1992, because they believed that it stood on the spot on which the deity Ram had been born. The incident had triggered communal riots across the country.

In November 2019, the Supreme Court held that the demolition of the Babri mosque in 1992 was illegal but handed over the land to a trust for a Ram temple to be constructed. At the same time, it directed that a five-acre plot in Ayodhya be allotted to Muslims for a mosque to be constructed.