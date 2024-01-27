A jury in the United States on Friday ordered former President Donald Trump to pay an additional $83.3 million (Rs 692.40 crore) to author and columnist E Jean Carroll for his continued social media attacks on her in connection with her allegations that he sexually assaulted her, the Associated Press reported.

In May, a different jury had awarded $5 million, or Rs 41.56 crore, to Carroll. It had rejected the columnist’ss claim that she was raped, but said that Trump was responsible for sexually abusing her and then defaming her.

Carroll alleged that Trump sexually assaulted her in a departmental store in New York City in 1996. Trump denied her allegations and claimed he had never met her.

On Friday, Carroll said: “This is a great victory for every woman who stands up when she’s been knocked down, and a huge defeat for every bully who has tried to keep a woman down.”

Trump, on the other hand, called the verdict “absolutely ridiculous” and said he would file an appeal, CNN reported. He alleged that the case was a witch hunt orchestrated by United States President Joe Biden.

Trump, who served as the president of the United States from 2016 to 2020, is once again seeking nomination from the Republican party for next year’s election for the top post.