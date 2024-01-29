The Enforcement Directorate questioned Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday in Patna in connection with the land-for-jobs case, NDTV reported.

He was accompanied by his daughter, Misha Bharti, who is also accused in the case.

The questioning comes a day after Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar severed ties with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in the state. He then formed the government with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party, taking oath as Bihar’s chief minister for the ninth time.

Law enforcement agencies have alleged that as Union railway minister between 2004 and 20009, Yadav took land from job aspirants in return for employment with the Railways, contravening the recruitment procedures.

On January 9, the central agency filed a chargesheet in the case before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Delhi, implicating Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and two daughters, including Hema Yadav.

Other individuals named in the chargesheet include Amit Katyal, a close aide of the family, who was arrested in November in connection with the case.

The Enforcement Directorate alleged that Devi and Hema Yadav sold four land parcels illegally acquired from appointees in the Railways to Meridian Construction India, a company related to former Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Syed Abu Dojana.

It alleged that the “proceeds of crime” obtained by Devi and Hema Yadav were transferred through a maze of transactions to companies related to the Yadav family.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal has accused the BJP government in the Centre of using the Enforcement Directorate against its opponents in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections scheduled for later this year.

“This is not an ED summons, but a BJP summons,” RJD MP Manoj Jha was quoted by NDTV as saying. This will go on till 2024, till then please do not call it ED summons... Why should we be scared?”

Bharti said her family members have answered all questions from the investigating agency.

“Whoever is not with the BJP and is not ready to switch to their side gets this greeting card,” Bharti said at the ED office on Monday.