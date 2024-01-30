Nineteen Pakistani sailors were rescued by an Indian warship after pirates hijacked their fishing vessel off the east coast of Somalia on Monday.

Eleven pirates had climbed on to the Iranian-flagged fishing vessel Al Naeemi and taken the crew hostage. INS Sumitra intercepted the fishing vessel on Monday and forced the pirates to release the hostages.

This was the second successful anti-piracy operation conducted by the warship in two days. On Sunday, INS Sumitra had rescued 17 Iranians from Somali pirates, who had hijacked fishing vehicle Iman off the east coast of Somalia.

The Navy said that the rescue operations prevent fishing vessels from being misused as mother ships for further acts of piracy on merchant vessels.