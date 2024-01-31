Five of six persons accused in the December 13 Parliament security breach case told a Delhi court on Wednesday that they were tortured, administered electric shocks and coerced by the Delhi Police into admitting to the alleged crime and their links with political parties, Live Law reported.

Two of the accused were made to confess alleged associations with Opposition party leaders while undergoing a polygraph test, or narcoanalysis test, and all five of them were forced to sign around 70 blank pages of paper by the police, according to an application filed by them in the Patiala House Courts. The accused are Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde and Mahesh Kumawat.

They were also allegedly forced to share the passwords to their phones, email IDs and social media accounts, Live Law reported.

On December 13, Manoranjan D and Sharma had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery and opened gas canisters. Outside Parliament, Shinde and a sixth person, Neelam Azad, had opened smoke canisters and shouted “stop dictatorship” slogans.

All six were subsequently booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has sought time to file its reply. Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur will hear the matter on February 17.

On December 16, advocate Akhand Pratap Singh, appearing for the Delhi Police, had told the court that the security breach was a “well-planned conspiracy”.

Also read: Bhagat Singh’s ideas united them. Parliament protest plan pulled them apart