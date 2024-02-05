The Gujarat Police on Sunday arrested Islamic preacher Mufti Salman Azhari from Mumbai in connection with allegedly provocative remarks that he made during a speech last week, PTI reported.

Azhari gave the speech in Gujarat’s Junagadh city on January 31.

After a video of the speech was shared widely on social media, the police filed a case against Azhari and two others named Mohammed Yusuf Malek and Azim Habib – who reportedly organised the event – under Sections 153B (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (2) (making statements conducive to public mischief).

On Monday, he was shifted to Junagadh district after a magistrate in Mumbai granted transit remand for two days, Mumbai police officials told Scroll.

The accused persons had taken police permission stating that Azhari would speak on religion and raise awareness about drug de-addiction, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying. However, the preacher allegedly made inflammatory remarks in his speech.

The case is being investigated by the Crime Branch of Junagadh Police.

When the police took Azhari in custody in Mumbai, a large crowd of his supporters gathered outside Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai, seeking his immediate release, ANI reported.

The police filed a case in connection with the matter under provisions of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to using criminal force to deter public servants from doing their duty, voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint. Three persons have been arrested in the case.