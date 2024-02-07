The Budget Session of Parliament has been extended by a day till February 10, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on Wednesday. The session was to end on Friday as Parliament usually does not function on weekends.

On Tuesday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Centre will present a white paper in Parliament, comparing the state of India’s economy before and after 2014 – the year that the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power at the Centre, PTI reported.

A white paper is an in-depth report on a topic that investigates the problem and suggests solutions.

Joshi did not elaborate on the agenda for Saturday.

Discussions on the interim Budget, passing of the Finance Bill and the Centre’s demands for grants are also yet to be taken up by Parliament.

In her interim Budget speech last week, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had mentioned the Centre’s white paper, which she said was an account of the alleged mismanagement of the Indian economy that happened prior to 2014.

In his address in Parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Congress, recounting former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s statement that “it would take three decades [till 2044]” for India to become the world’s third largest economy, a feat that the current government has promised to achieve in its third term, should it retain power.