A first information report has been registered in Pune against journalist Nikhil Wagle for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani, PTI reported on Friday.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by BJP leader Sunil Deodhar.

Deodhar said in his complaint that Wagle made the alleged defamatory remarks after Modi announced on February 3 that Advani would be conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

Wagle was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

A senior police officer told the news agency that they are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s city unit urged Pune Police to revoke permission for an event called “Nirbhaya Bano” rally, scheduled to be held in the city on Friday. Wagle is one of the speakers at the event.

On the other hand, Congress’ city unit chief Arvind Shinde wrote to the Pune Police commissioner demanding additional security at the event venue, reported Hindustan Times.

Responding to the BJP’s actions, Wagle said on social media that there is a need to “save our democracy”.

“Pune city BJP president has threatened to disturb our Nirbhay Bano meeting tomorrow evening at Sane Guruji Smarak, if police don’t ban the meeting,” Wagle wrote on X on Thursday. “Friends, this meeting is against undeclared emergency.”