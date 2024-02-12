The eight former Indian Navy officers jailed in Qatar and sentenced to death have been released, the External Affairs Ministry said on Monday.

“Seven out of the eight of them have returned to India,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement, welcoming their release. “We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals.”

The eight former Indian Navy officers had been arrested by Qatar’s intelligence service from Doha in August 2022 and were held in solitary confinement since. Initially, some news reports suggested that the veterans had been detained on suspicion of spying for Israel. However, the Hindustan Times quoted unidentified Indian officials as rejecting the speculation.

In October, a Qatari court of first instance sentenced the Indian veterans to death on charges that have never been made public.

In December, however, the country’s Court of Appeal commuted the death sentence following an appeal by the Indian government.

The former officers were working for the private company Dahra Global, which reportedly provides training to the Qatari Navy. They were identified as Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purenendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta and Sailor Ragesh.

The Indian embassy in Doha reportedly first learnt about their detention in mid-September 2022. Subsequently, the Indian diplomatic mission in Doha was granted consular access. Their families were then allowed either weekly visits or phone conversations.

The retired officers’ families had sought the Indian government’s help in securing their release and repatriation.