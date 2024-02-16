Two persons were killed and 30 others were injured in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Thursday after a mob stormed a government complex housing the offices of the superintendent of police and the district commissioner, an Assam Rifles official told Scroll.

The protest erupted following the suspension of a police head constable, who belongs to the Kuki-Zo community, after he was allegedly seen with armed men in a video.

The mob allegedly set several buses and trucks used by security forces and the superintendent of police’s office on fire, PTI reported.

“Mob numbering [approximately] 300-400 attempted to storm the office of SP CCP today, pelting stones, etc.,” the Manipur Police said in a social media post. “The SF [security forces] including the RAF [Rapid Action Force], is responding appropriately by firing tear gas shells to control the situation. Things are under watch.”

On Friday, internet services in Churachandpur district were suspended for five days.

Late on Thursday, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, an umbrella body of the Kuki-Zo community, alleged that one of the persons known to have been killed at that time had been shot dead by the security forces.

On Thursday, Shivanand Surve, the superintendent of police of Churachandpur, had issued the suspension order to police head constable Siamlalpaul after a video went viral on social media showing him pose and sit with “armed miscreants” and “village volunteers” on Wednesday.

“This [was] tantamount to very grave misconduct, being a member of the disciplined police force,” the police order against Siamlalpaul as saying.

Accusing Surve of acting unfairly against the Kuki-Zo community, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum gave him 24 hours to revoke the suspension order against the police head constable and leave the district. “Otherwise, Mr Surve will bear sole responsibility for any future incident,” the organisation said.

The fresh violence comes two days after three persons were killed in separate firing incidents in Manipur on Tuesday. Two of them were killed in the buffer zone between Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, while one was killed while allegedly trying to loot weapons from a police training college in Imphal East.

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since early May. Over 200 people have been killed since the conflict broke out and nearly 67,000 persons have been forced to flee their homes.