The Congress on Friday said that the Income Tax department has frozen its bank accounts on “flimsy grounds”.

“We got information yesterday [Thursday] that banks are not honouring the cheque we are issuing,” party treasurer Ajay Maken said. “On further investigation, we got to know that the Youth Congress bank accounts have been frozen. The accounts of the Congress party have also been seized.”

The accounts were frozen on an Income Tax demand of Rs 210 crore for the financial year 2018-’19, Maken said. He claimed that in the election year of 2018-’19, the Congress had submitted its accounts 45 days late, but freezing them is an extreme measure.

The money in the frozen accounts had come from the online crowdfunding that the party launched in January, Maken added.

Maken added that the freezing of the accounts has hurt the party’s political activities.

“For the first time in the country’s history, accounts of the principal Opposition party have been frozen by the tax authorities on flimsy grounds, barely two weeks before the announcement of general elections,” Maken told reporters.

He said that freezing accounts of the Opposition party just before the Lok Sabha elections is “equivalent to freezing the democracy”.

“Democracy doesn’t exist; this is like a one-party rule, and the principal Opposition party has been subjugated,” Maken said. “We seek justice from the judiciary, the media and the people.”

The former Union minister said the Congress has already appealed to the Income Tax appellate authority.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described the move as an “assault on India’s democracy”.

He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Centre of using the money collected through electoral bonds that was struck down as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

“The unconstitutional money collected by the BJP would be utilised by them for elections, but the money collected by us through crowdfunding shall be sealed,” Kharge said in a tweet. “That is why, I have said that there won't be any elections in the future.”

The Rajya Sabha MP added: “We appeal to the judiciary to save the multi-party system in this country and protect India's democracy. We will take to the streets and fight strongly against this autocracy.”

Party leader Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not be afraid as the Congress is not run by the power of money but power of people.

“We have never bowed down before dictatorship, nor will we ever bow down,” Gandhi said in a tweet. “Every Congress worker will fight tooth and nail to protect India's democracy.”

डरो मत मोदी जी, कांग्रेस धन की ताकत का नहीं, जन की ताकत का नाम है।



हम तानाशाही के सामने न कभी झुके हैं, न झुकेंगे।



भारत के लोकतंत्र की रक्षा के लिए हर कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता जी जान से लड़ेगा।#DemocracyUnderAttack — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 16, 2024

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.