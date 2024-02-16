French journalist Vanessa Dougnac on Friday said that she has been forced to leave India by the Central government, merely a month after the Ministry of Home Affairs asked her to explain why her Overseas Citizen of India card should not be withdrawn.

Overseas Citizenship of India is an immigration status that allows foreigners of Indian origin to live and work in India indefinitely. If someone loses their Overseas Citizenship of India status, they have to apply for a visa to enter India.

On January 18, the Foreigners Registration Office under the ministry issued the notice to Dougnac alleging that her “malicious” work has created a “biased negative perception” of the country.

The notice also alleged that Dougnac’s work could “provoke disorder and disturb peace in certain sections of society”.

On Friday, the journalist, who is married to an Indian and has been living in the country for 22 years, said: “Leaving is not my choice.”

In a statement, she pointed out that she was first denied permission to work as a journalist in India in September 2022. She said that the Ministry of Home Affairs did not offer any justification for their decision or allow her a hearing.

“Today, I am unable to work and have been unfairly accused of prejudicing the interests of the state,” said Dougnac. “It has become clear that I cannot keep living in India and earning my livelihood. I am fighting these accusations before the competent forums and I have full faith in the legal process. But I can’t afford to wait for its outcome.”

She said that the proceedings of her Overseas Citizenship of India status have “shattered” her as she now realises that it was part of a “wider effort by the government of India to curb dissent from the OCI community”.

“The authorities had earlier suggested I should change my profession,” said Dougnac. “But I am a journalist, a profession that I hold dear to my heart, and I cannot agree to give it up because of unproven accusations.”

The journalist said that the opportunity to report from India was a “privilege and an honour”. She added: “I hope I will be able to come back to India, one day.”

After Dougnac’s statement, non-profit organisation Reporters Without Borders said that it “condemns the methods used by the Indian authorities to make her leave”. The organisation said that the move is symptomatic of the growing persecution of journalists in India.

Soon after the Union home ministry’s notice to her, Dougnac had said on January 18 that India was her home and she deeply loved and respected her country.

“I have never engaged in any acts that are in any manner prejudicial to Indian interests as is being alleged,” she said.

According to an Article 14 report, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government has cancelled at least 102 Overseas Citizen of India cards between 2014 and May 2023.

Over 45 lakh people hold Overseas Citizen of India cards.