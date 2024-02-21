A 21-year-old protestor died of a head injury on Wednesday in the town of Khanauri near the border between Punjab and Haryana, the Congress alleged.

The Haryana Police, however, said they had not received information about the death of any farmer during the protest at the state border, and that the claim was merely a rumour.

Protesting farmers have called for a march to Delhi to seek a law guaranteeing a minimum support price for agricultural commodities and the implementation of the MS Swaminathan Commission Report’s wider recommendations on farming in India.

The Haryana Youth Congress said on X that Shubhkaran Singh, a protestor, died due to police action against the demonstrator. “This violence against our youth and farmers must end,” the state Youth Congress said. “We demand justice for Shubhkaran and call for an immediate, peaceful resolution to the protests.”

Singh was taken to the Government Medical College and Rajendra Hospital in Punjab’s Patiala city, The Quint reported. “He was already dead when he was brought to the hospital at around 3 pm,” Harnam Singh, medical superintendent at the hospital said. “He suffered bullet injuries in his head.”

Gurwinder Singh Baloh, the vice-president of a farmers’ union named Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Malwa), also confirmed the death and alleged that Shubhkaran Singh died in police firing.

The Haryana Police, however, said that no farmer died during the protest on Wednesday. Authorities said that two police personnel and one protestor were injured in the agitation and are undergoing treatment.