A skier from Russia died on Thursday after an avalanche struck Gulmarg, a popular tourist destination in Kashmir, PTI reported.

Seven others, including a local guide, were rescued.

The avalanche took place at the Khilan Marg area near the Army Ridge around 2 pm.

The police said that a group comprising seven Russians and a local guide went into a non-ski zone in the area, which is prone to avalanches. “There was an avalanche warning but they still ventured into that zone and unfortunately one skier died,” Gulmarg Station House Officer Haroon Kar said, according to PTI.

Those rescued are being treated at a local hospital. One of the foreigners has been taken to Srinagar for special treatment.

Gulmarg is the venue for the fourth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games. Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council secretary Nuzhat Gull said that all the athletes taking part in the event are safe. “All the fixtures are being run as per schedule,” she said on social media.