Cricketer-turned-parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir on Saturday said he has urged Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda to relieve him of his political duties.

Gambhir is a member of the BJP and represents East Delhi in the Lok Sabha.

He said in a social media post that he has asked to be relieved of his political duties so that he could focus on his upcoming cricketing commitments.

The announcement comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, during which the BJP in Delhi will take on the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

I have requested Hon’ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 2, 2024

Gambhir joined the BJP in March 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections that were held that year. He defeated Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress and Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party and was elected as the MP from East Delhi.