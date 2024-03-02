BJP MP Gautam Gambhir urges party chief to relieve him of political duties
He said he made the request in order for him to be able to focus on his upcoming cricketing commitments.
Cricketer-turned-parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir on Saturday said he has urged Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda to relieve him of his political duties.
Gambhir is a member of the BJP and represents East Delhi in the Lok Sabha.
He said in a social media post that he has asked to be relieved of his political duties so that he could focus on his upcoming cricketing commitments.
The announcement comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, during which the BJP in Delhi will take on the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.
Gambhir joined the BJP in March 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections that were held that year. He defeated Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress and Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party and was elected as the MP from East Delhi.