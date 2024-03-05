The Bengaluru Police on Monday arrested three men for allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans inside the Karnataka Assembly on February 27 after Congress MP Syed Nasir Hussain was elected to the Rajya Sabha, reported The Hindu.

The arrest was based on a Forensic Science Laboratory report, circumstantial evidence and statements of the witnesses gathered at the event, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, Shekhar HT told the newspaper.

The accused persons have been identified as Mohammad Nashipudi from Haveri district, Munawwar Ahmed from Bengaluru and Mohammad Iltaz from Delhi, reported Deccan Herald.

The three men had been detained for questioning, during which they denied raising any pro-Pakistan slogans. However, the police continued their investigation and waited for the forensic report on the video clip.

Earlier on Monday, the BJP released a private forensic laboratory report concluding that it was “highly probable” that the “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan was shouted in the Vidhana Soudha premises, reported Deccan Herald.

“The government’s [forensic] report has reached you, and you’re still lying that it hasn’t,” BJP state president BY Vijayendra alleged. “This questions your commitment towards the nation.”

The Opposition party in the state released the private report as the details of the government forensic report was not revealed.

However, the Congress government questioned the credibility of the private report cited by the BJP.

“We don’t know the antecedents of this laboratory,” state Home Minister G Parameshwara said. Karnataka’s Information Technology minister Priyank Kharge also questioned the private lab report.

“What footage did the BJP give to this company,” he asked. “Even I got this matter checked by private labs and found that the conclusion was negative. But did I make it public?”

On February 27, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar had shared a video of the purported pro-Pakistan sloganeering in the Karnataka Assembly.

“Rahul’s [Gandhi] Congress has elected as MP Rajya Sabha – sitting MP Nasser Hussein who is ‘political secretary’ of [party chief] Mallikarjun Kharge,” Chandrashekar had said in a tweet on Tuesday. “Listen to what the supporters of this Congress MP are shouting inside the Vidhan Soudha building after his election - ‘Pakistan Zindabad’”.

However, in another video shared on social media by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, people in the House can be heard shouting in support of Hussain. The slogans “Nasir Hussain Zindabad”, “Nasir Sahab Zindabad” and “Congress Party Zindabad” can be heard.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on February 28 said that “strict action” would be taken if the Forensic Science Laboratory report proved that the slogan was shouted, The Indian Express reported.