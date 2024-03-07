The Tripura Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, or TIPRA Motha, on Wednesday announced that it will join the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Tripura government, The Indian Express reported.

TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said that party MLAs Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma will join the Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Manik Saha. On Thursday morning, Animesh Debbarma resigned as the state leader of Opposition.

The TIPRA Motha was founded in 2019 as a social organisation and later became a tribal-centric political party. It presently has 13 MLAs in the 60-member state Assembly, while the the BJP has 32 legislators.

The development comes days after a tripartite agreement aimed at addressing the grievances of the state’s tribal community was signed by the Centre, the Tripura government and the TIPRA Motha.

The Union home ministry said that the three sides agreed to constitute a joint working group to “work out and implement the mutually agreed points…in a time-bound manner to ensure an honourable solution”.

On Wednesday, Pradyot Debbarma said that the decision to join the state government was taken to ensure that the agreement was properly implemented. “Our legislators will work in the state government and ensure that funds flow properly to the ADC [the Autonomous District Council ruled by the TIPRA Motha], that the clauses in the accord are followed to the letter,” he said.