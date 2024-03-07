Non-governmental organisation Association for Democratic Reforms on Thursday filed a contempt petition before the Supreme Court a day after the deadline ended for the State Bank of India to submit details to the Election Commission about electoral bonds, Live Law reported.

On February 15, the Supreme Court struck down the electoral bonds scheme as unconstitutional, saying that it could lead to quid pro quo arrangements between donors and political parties. The court had also directed the State Bank of India to submit details of the political parties that received electoral bonds from April 12, 2019 to the Election Commission.

The Supreme Court passed the judgement in response to petitions by Association for Democratic Reforms and civil society group Common Cause.

On March 4, the public sector bank sought an extension till June 30 from the court to provide the information to the Election Commission.

The bank said that 22,217 electoral bonds were issued between the period April 12, 2019 to February 15, 2024. The “details of purchases made at the branches are not maintained centrally at any one place, such as the name of purchaser/donor which could be tallied with date of issue, place of issue (branch), denomination of bond, bond number”, it said in its plea.

Electoral bonds were monetary instruments that citizens or corporate groups could buy from the State Bank of India and give to a political party, which could then redeem them. The entire process was anonymous since buyers were not required to declare their purchase of these interest-free bonds and political parties did not need to show the source of the money.

Only the total amount received through the electoral bonds is revealed to the Election Commission through the audited accounts statements. However, the Centre could access information about these donors as it controls the State Bank of India.