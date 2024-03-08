India has been one of the “worst autocratisers” in the world in recent years, Sweden-based Varieties of Democracy Institute said in a report released on Thursday.

The country has remained an “electoral autocracy” at the end of 2023 after first being categorised as one in 2018, the institute said in a report titled “Democracy Winning and Losing at the Ballot”.

The Sweden-based institute categorises countries based on four phases between democratisation and autocratisation: liberal democracy, electoral democracy, electoral autocracy and closed autocracy. It defines an electoral autocracy as one in which multiparty elections for the executive exist but there are “insufficient levels of fundamental requisites such as freedom of expression and association, and free and fair elections”.

The V-Dem report said that the process autocratisation was ongoing in 42 countries – including India – which together account for 35% of the world’s population. “India, with 18% of the world’s population, accounts for about half of the population living in autocratising countries,” the institute said.

The report said that the Narendra Modi-led government in India has used laws on sedition, defamation, and counterterrorism to silence critics.

“The BJP government undermined the constitution’s commitment to secularism by amending the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2019,” it added.

The 2019 amendment allowed the Union government to proscribe individuals as “terrorists”. It also empowered more officers of the National Investigation Agency to investigate cases.

V-Dem said that India, along with El Salvador and Mauritius, was among the worst government offendors when it came to increasing efforts to censor the media.

The report said that the Indian government also continued to suppress the freedom of religion. “Intimidation of political opponents and people protesting government policies, as well as silencing of dissent in academia are now prevalent,” it added.

The institute said that the BJP was expected to win a third term in the upcoming general elections and remarked that this could lead to further autocratisation “given the already substantial democratic decline under Modi’s leadership and the enduring crackdown on minority rights and civil society”.

The institute said: “Over the years, India’s autocratization process has been well documented, including gradual but substantial deterioration of freedom of expression, compromising independence of the media, crackdowns on social media, harassments of journalists critical of the government, as well as attacks on civil society and intimidation of the opposition.”

India also ranked in the bottom 40% to 50% of countries in the institute’s Liberal Democracy Index for 2023. This index collates the core institutions of electoral democracy with the liberal dimension, including constraints on the executive by the legislature and the judiciary, and the rule of law ensuring respect for civil liberties.

The Ministry of External Affairs has not responded to this year’s report. However, in March 2021, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar – referring to reports by V-Dem and US-based non-government organisation Freedom House alleging that democracy was receding in India – asserted that the country does not need approval or tedious moral lectures from a “set of self-appointed custodians of the world”.

Jaishankar had said: “You use the dichotomy of democracy and autocracy...You want the truthful answer, it is hypocrisy.”

