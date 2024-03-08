Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a reduction of Rs 100 in the price of domestic liquified petroleum gas, or LPG.

With the reduction, a 14.2-kilogram domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 803 in Delhi, Rs 802.50 in Mumbai, Rs 829 in Kolkata and Rs 818.5 in Chennai.

Modi said the decision, announced on Women’s Day, would ease the “financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti [women power]”.

The prime minister’s announcement comes a day after the Union government had said that the Rs 300 per LPG cylinder subsidy given to households under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana would be extended till the end of the next financial year.

In October, it had increased the subsidy from Rs 200 per cylinder for up to 12 refills per year to Rs 300.

Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti.



By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2024

On Friday, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput was quoted as saying by PTI in response to the prime minister’s announcement: “The Bharatiya Janata Party is very clever. They sell cylinders of Rs 395 at Rs 1,000, and then Narendra Modiji announces that the prices have been reduced by Rs 100.

Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale said that the prime minister had last year reduced the price on Raksha Bandhan. He said the announcement made on Friday was done after seven months.

“If the Modi Govt could afford to reduce LPG prices all this while, why wasn’t it done for the last 7 months?” he asked on X.

Gokhale also said that Modi’s Nari Shakti was limited to election campaigns. “That’s the only time he remembers that women exist,” he wrote.