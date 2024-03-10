Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the alleged suicide of a second-year student of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at Pookode, in Wayanad, last month.

Twenty-year-old JS Sidharthan was found hanging in the bathroom of the college hostel on February 18, reported The Hindu.

Sidharthan's father Jayaprakash alleged that his son was killed by leaders and activists of the Student Federation of India who are also studying in the college. An autopsy had found several injuries on Sidharthan’s body. The report also said that he had not eaten in two or three days.

The Student Federation of India is the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) that is in power in Kerala.

Sidharthan was allegedly tortured by the students because he had danced with senior women students in the college on Valentine’s Day, reported The Indian Express.

The Kerala Police had charged 18 persons in the case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 306 (Abetment of suicide), of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Kerala Prohibition Of Ragging Act, reported the Hindustan Times.

On Saturday, Vijayan met with Jayaprakash and agreed to handover the case to the central agency.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on March 2 had ordered a judicial probe into the incident and suspended the university Vice Chancellor Dr MR Saseendranath.

“The indifferent, negligent and callous attitude of the VC towards his duties and responsibilities especially against the background of the unfortunate incident is revealed from his report,” the suspension order said. “There was gross dereliction of duty on the part of the VC during the period that led to the unfortunate incident.”