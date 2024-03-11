The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition by the West Bengal government against the Calcutta High Court’s decision to transfer to the Central Bureau of Investigation a probe into the alleged attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in the Sandeshkhali village, reported Live Law.

However, the bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta accepted the West Bengal government’s request to expunge observations made by the High Court that were critical of the state government and police’s conduct in the case.

The officials of the Enforcement Directorate were allegedly attacked while carrying out a raid at Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s home in Sandeshkhali on January 5, in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam.

The High Court, in its order, said that the West Bengal Police was “biased and every attempt is being made to delay the investigation in order to protect the accused, who has been absconding for more than 50 days”.

Sheikh was arrested by the police on February 29.