The Centre on Monday said it will notify rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act today.

The home ministry said that the rules will enable eligible individuals under the law to apply for Indian citizenshp.

The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by Parliament in December 2019. It is aimed to provide citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities, except Muslims, from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, on the condition that they have lived in India for six years and had entered the country by December 31, 2014.

The rules of the citizenship law, however, had not been published yet, even though parliamentary guidelines say they must be established within six months of an Act coming into force.

The Union home ministry had sought extensions eight times to frame the rules since the law was enacted. It had initially cited the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the delay and subsequently said that framing the rules needed more consultation.

The Act has been widely criticised for excluding Muslims, sparking massive protests across the country. Indian Muslims fear that the law could be used, along with the nationwide National Register of Citizens, to harass and disenfranchise them. The National Register of Citizens is a proposed exercise to identify undocumented immigrants.

While protests against the Act in the rest of India have revolved around the law’s alleged anti-Muslim bias, ethnic groups in Assam and the rest of the North East fear they will be physically and culturally swamped by migrants from Bangladesh.

Last month, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the Act would be implemented before the Lok Sabha elections.

“The Citizenship Amendment Act was the Congress government’s promise,” Shah had said at the 2024 ET Now Global Business Summit. “When the country was divided and the minorities were persecuted in that country [referring to Pakistan], Congress had assured the refugees that they were welcome in India and that they would be provided with Indian citizenship. However, they backed away later.”

The home minister said that he wanted to emphasise that the Act was not meant to “take away anyone’s citizenship”.

Several Opposition leaders in the country have criticised the Act, saying that it discriminates against Muslims.

On February 12, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Tamil Nadu government said that it will never allow the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to be implemented in the state.

The government said that while the ideal of unity in diversity faces a grave threat in the country, the state administration is committed to ensuring communal harmony.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too, said that the Act would not be implemented in the state. Banerjee criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party for raising the issue ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In 2022, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the law was against the principle of secularism.