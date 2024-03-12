Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and all Cabinet ministers in the state resigned from their posts on Tuesday, said Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kanwar Pal Gujjar reported ANI.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has accepted the resignations of Khattar and his Cabinet.

While the reason for their resignation was not immediately clear, the development came amid speculation of a breakdown of ties between the ruling BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party over sharing of seats for the Lok Sabha elections.

VIDEO | Manohar Lal Khattar (@mlkhattar) leaves from Governor's house in Chandigarh after resigning as Haryana CM. pic.twitter.com/51KJZqGcbl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2024

The Election Commission has not yet announced the dates for the Lok Sabha polls. But the voting is expected to happen in April and May.

The Assembly elections in Haryana are also expected to happen later this year.

The BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member Assembly. The Jannayak Janta Party has 10 MLAs. While the Congress has 30 seats, there are seven independent MLAs and one each from the Haryana Lokhit Party and the Indian National Lok Dal.

The BJP had won 40 seats in the 2019 state polls. Having fallen short of the majority in the Assembly, it had formed the government with the support of the Jannayak Janta Party.

Khattar has been the chief minister of the state since October 2014, when the BJP defeated the Congress to win the Assembly polls.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.