The Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In Assam, Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi will contest from Jorhat. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath has been fielded from the state’s Chhindwara constituency for the second time.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot will contest from the state’s Jalore seat. Sitting Lok Sabha MP Rahul Kaswan, who resigned from the BJP on Monday and joined the Congress, has been fielded from Rajasthan’s Churu.

Last week, the party announced its first list of 39 candidates for the general elections. Party leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the elections from Kerala’s Wayanad, the constituency he has represented since 2019.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will contest from the Rajnandgaon constituency.

Shashi Tharoor has been fielded from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, a seat he has held since 2009. Tharoor will contest against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections. In 2019, the model code of conduct for the general election was imposed in the second week of March and polling took place between April and May in seven phases.