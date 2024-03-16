The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

The results will be announced on June 4.

The first phase of the elections will be held on April 19, second phase on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, fifth phase on May 20, sixth phase on May 25 and seventh phase on June 1.

Twenty-one states will either fully or partially go to polls in the first phase, 13 in the second one, 12 in the third one, 10 in the fourth one, eight in the fifth one, seven in the sixth one and eight in the seventh one.

General Election to Lok Sabha 2024 - All Phase Map pic.twitter.com/ils9MiK5U3 — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) March 16, 2024

The term of the current Lok Sabha will end on June 16.

The Election Commission announced that 102 constituencies will go to polls in the first phase, 89 in the second one, 94 in the third one, 96 in the fourth one, 49 in the fifth one and 57 each in the sixth and seventh ones.

Here are the state-wise dates on which Lok Sabha elections will be held:

Source: Election Commission of India

Assembly elections for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. Elections in Andhra Pradesh will take place on May 13, while polls in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19. The Odisha Assembly elections will be held in two phases on May 13 and May 20.

The results of the Assembly polls will also be announced on June 4 along with those of the parliamentary elections.

Bye-elections to 26 Assembly constituencies in Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will also be held along with the Lok Sabha elections.

The general elections will be held to choose 543 members of the Lower House of Parliament. In the previous elections in 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party had emerged victorious with 303 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance had won a total of 353 seats.

The Opposition United Progressive Alliance had won 91 seats, including 52 of the Congress.

Nearly 97 crore people eligible to vote

On Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the country has 96.8 crore registered voters. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be held across 10.5 lakh polling stations and will involve 1.5 crore polling officials and security staff, 55 lakh electronic voting machines and 4 lakh vehicles.

There are about 1.8 crore first-time voters and 19.47 crore voters between 20 to 29 years of age, Kumar said.

