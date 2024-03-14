India’s ranking on the United Nations’ Human Development Index improved to 134 out of 193 countries in 2022.

In 2021, the country was ranked 135th among 191 countries. India is, however, still behind neighbouring Bangladesh (129), Bhutan (125), Sri Lanka (78) and China (75).

India saw improvements across all Human Development Index indicators – life expectancy, education, and Gross National Income per capita, the United Nations report, titled “Breaking the Gridlock: Reimagining Cooperation in a Polarized World”, said.

Life expectancy in India rose from 67.2 in 2021 to 67.7 years in 2022. The expected years of schooling reached 12.6, while mean years of schooling increased to 6.57 in 2022.

The country’s gross national income per capita has increased to $6951 (Rs 5,75,949.09) from $6,542 (Rs 5,42,059.98), a jump of 6.3% in the span of 12 months, the United Nations Human Development Index said.

“India has shown remarkable progress in human development over the years,” Caitlin Wiesen, the United Nations Development Programme's India representative said. “Since 1990, life expectancy at birth has risen by 9.1 years; expected years of schooling have increased by 4.6 years, and mean years of schooling have grown by 3.8 years.”

The report also said that with India’s Gender Inequality Index value of 0.437 in 2022, the country fares better than the global average of 0.462 and the South Asian average of 0.478.