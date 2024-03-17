The Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s MP representing Telangana’s Chevella constituency, Ranjith Reddy, switched sides to join the Congress on Sunday.

In his resignation letter to Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekar Rao, Ranjith Reddy said that he had decided to “pursue an alternative path” because of the “current political circumstances in the state”.

Ranjith Reddy joined the Congress in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Chevella BRS MP Ranjith Reddy, and Khairatabad BRS MLA Danam Nagender joined Congress in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. pic.twitter.com/xvGKbRWHCR — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024

This came a day after another Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP, Pasunuri Dayakar, who represents the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency, switched to the Congress.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi had won nine of Telangana’s 17 parliamentary seats. While the Congress had won three seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party had won in four constituencies. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen had won one seat.

However, in December, the Congress defeated the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the Assembly elections.

Voting for the Lok Sabha polls in all 17 seats of Telangana will happen on May 13. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.